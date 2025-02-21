2025-02-21 05:55:23 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Council of Ministers has authorised the Ministry of Electricity to award and sign an EPC contract for the Dora [Doura] Thermal Power Plant project in Baghdad, valued at $480 million (excluding supervision and monitoring costs). As part of the agreement, the contractor will waive its claim to a sovereign payment […]

The post $480m Contract for Dora Thermal Power Plant first appeared on Iraq Business News.