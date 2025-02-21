KRG Completes $43m Public Hospital in Amedi

2025-02-21 05:55:23 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has completed a new $43-million hospital in Deraluk, Amedi district, Duhok, to serve 250,000+ residents. State-of-the-art facility spanning 250,000 sqm, featuring advanced medical technology. 100-bed capacity with a full range of specialist and emergency services. Medical services offered: Emergency & primary care Six operating rooms (major & […]

