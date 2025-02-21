Iraq Expands Subsidised Shopping Centers

2025-02-21 05:55:23 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani inaugurated the Taawon Hypermarket shopping center in Al-Bayaa, Baghdad, on Wednesday, offering food and goods at subsidised prices. Through a televised conference, he also launched five additional shopping centers in Al-Hurriya, Al-Salihiya, Al-Shaab, Palestine Street, and Jamila, alongside construction work for 23 similar projects in Baghdad and […]

