Oil steady, heads for weekly gain amid improving demand, supply jitters

Shafaq News/ Oil prices were steady on Friday and poised for a weeklyincrease amid an improving outlook for demand in the U.S. and China. Concernsover supply disruptions in Russia also lent support.

Brent futures dipped 3 cents to $76.45 a barrel by 0414 GMT while U.S.West Texas Intermediate crude edged down 4 cents to $72.44.

Both indexes have gained over 2% this week - the largest weekly advancessince early January. Brent would be marking a second week of gains after threeweeks of declines. WTI is set to have its first week of gains after four weeksof declines.

Global oil demand has averaged 103.4 million barrels per day (bpd)through February 19, a 1.4 million bpd increase, JPMorgan analysts said in anote on Friday.

They expect cold weather in the U.S. and increased industrial activityin China as people return from holidays to contribute more demand in the comingweek.

U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose while gasoline and distillate inventoriesfell last week as seasonal maintenance at refineries led to lower processing,the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

"Drawdowns of U.S. gasoline and distillate stockpiles, along withconcerns over tight supplies in Russia, are supporting oil prices," saidToshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

"Expectations for a potential peace deal between Russia andUkraine, which could ease sanctions on Moscow, have faded somewhat due toUkraine's hardened stance, prompting some investors to buy back into themarket," he added.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier in the week was enraged byU.S. and Russian moves to negotiate a peace deal without Kyiv and comments byU.S. President Donald Trump blaming Ukraine for starting the three-year-oldconflict with Moscow.

However, following a meeting with Trump's envoy for the Ukraine conflicton Thursday, Zelenskiy said Ukraine was ready to work quickly to produce astrong agreement on investments and security with the United States.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Bloomberg Television onThursday that Russia could win some relief from U.S. sanctions based on itswillingness to negotiate an end to its war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, disruptions to oil supply continued to keep prices elevated.

Russia said Caspian Pipeline Consortium oil flows, a major route forcrude exports from Kazakhstan, were reduced by 30%-40% on Tuesday after aUkraine drone attack on a pumping station.

Kazakhstan has pumped record high oil volumes despite damage on its mainexport route via Russia, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), industrysources said on Thursday. It was not immediately clear how Kazakhstan had beenable to pump record volumes.

