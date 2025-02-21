IVF in Iraq: Hope, heartbreak, and hurdles

2025-02-21 11:35:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ In a small clinic in Baghdad,37-year-old Noor Ahmed cradles her newborn twins, her cheeks glistening withtears of joy. After five long years of infertility and three grueling rounds ofin vitro fertilization (IVF), Noor's dream of becoming a mother has finallycome true. "It was our last chance," she says, her voice trembling."We poured our savings into this, and it worked. We are so grateful."

But just across the city, Sarah Al-Saadishares a very different experience. Eleven years ago, she underwent three IVFcycles, only to be left heartbroken. "The first procedure cost me 13million dinars (about $10,000), and the second 12 million," she recalls."I didn't get the motherhood I dreamed of; all I got was pain anddisappointment."

These two contrasting stories reflect thestark duality of IVF in Iraq, a journey marked by soaring hope and crushingdespair. For some, it is a medical miracle that turns years of longing into anew chapter of life. For others, it is an emotional and financial burden withno guarantee of success. This emotional rollercoaster, intertwined withcultural perceptions, evolving medical practices, and significant challenges,paints a vivid picture of the IVF landscape in Iraq, one of hope, heartbreak,and the relentless pursuit of parenthood.

I. Historicaland Medical Overview of IVF

IVF technology was first successfullyimplemented in 1978 with the birth of Louise Brown in the UK, marking aground-breaking advancement in reproductive medicine. This achievementdemonstrated that fertilization could occur outside the human body, offeringhope to millions struggling with infertility. Since then, the procedure hasevolved significantly, with global success rates ranging from 40% to 60%,depending on factors like maternal age, egg quality, and underlying fertilityissues.

The IVF process involves several criticalsteps. It begins with ovarian stimulation, where hormonal medications encouragethe ovaries to produce multiple eggs instead of the single egg typicallyreleased each cycle. Once mature, these eggs are retrieved through a minimallyinvasive procedure and then fertilized in a laboratory, either throughconventional insemination or intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), where asingle sperm is directly injected into an egg. The resulting embryos aremonitored for several days before one or more are transferred into the uterus.Excess embryos can be cryopreserved for future use, with moderncryopreservation techniques like vitrification significantly improving survivalrates.

Innovations such as preimplantation genetictesting (PGT) have further advanced IVF outcomes by allowing embryos to bescreened for genetic abnormalities before implantation. By 2023, the global IVFmarket was valued at $18.3 billion, with the Middle East contributingsignificantly due to rising infertility rates and increased demand for genderselection.

II. The Current State of IVF in Iraq

In Iraq, IVF was introduced in the 1990sbut initially faced poor outcomes due to outdated equipment, limited expertise,and insufficient resources. The country's first successful IVF procedure wasrecorded in the Kurdistan Region in 2009, marking a major milestone forreproductive medicine in Iraq. Since then, IVF centers have proliferated,particularly in Baghdad, Erbil, and Basra. By 2015, Iraq had over 20 fertilityclinics, with the number surpassing 30 by 2024. Baghdad alone hosts 15 clinics,while Erbil and Basra follow closely.

Beyond infertility treatment, IVF hasgained significant attention in Iraq for gender selection, driven by societalnorms and inheritance customs that prioritize male offspring.

The Kurdistan Region, which pioneeredIraq's first IVF success, remains a hub for such services. However, despite thegrowing popularity of IVF, Iraq’s fertility sector continues to grapple withinfrastructure gaps and the need for more specialized training. As Dr. AtheelAl-Ali, a Baghdad-based IVF specialist, explains, "Our clinics areprogressing, but we still need to enhance staff training and adopt moreadvanced laboratory techniques to improve success rates."

Although Iraq's IVF services have grownremarkably, many clinics continue to face equipment shortages and inconsistentsuccess rates. These challenges have significantly impacted success rates,which remain below international benchmarks.

Globally, IVF success rates average 45% forfresh embryo transfers and 35% for frozen embryos, whereas Iraqi clinics reportsuccess rates of 40% and 34.7%, respectively. According to Dr. Al-Ali,"Our clinics have the latest equipment, but staff training and follow-upcare need improvement."

II. Societaland Cultural Perspectives

Parenthood in Iraq is deeply tied tosocietal and cultural norms, with the ability to have children often seen asessential to family life. Infertile couples frequently face social stigma,which compels many to pursue IVF despite its financial and emotional toll.Traditional beliefs about lineage and family continuity place immense pressureon couples to conceive, especially within the first few years of marriage.

Gender selection has become increasinglypopular, largely due to cultural preferences for male offspring, who are seenas heirs to family names and inheritance. A 2023 study found that 65% of Iraqicouples undergoing IVF opted for gender selection.

Sociologist Dr. Zainab Al-Dabbagh fromBaghdad University explains, "In many communities, a son is seen as aguarantee of family name continuity and inheritance stability. This beliefdrives many couples to choose the gender of their child when possible."

Religious views also shape public attitudestoward IVF. While most religious scholars in Iraq permit IVF when performedwithin marriage, procedures involving donor sperm or eggs remain strictlyprohibited due to concerns about lineage.

A 2022 survey by Al-Nahrain Universityrevealed that 78% of respondents supported IVF as a legitimate medicalintervention but opposed any form of gamete donation. As Sheikh AhmedAl-Tamimi, a religious scholar, notes, "Islam permits medical interventionto aid conception, but altering lineage through donor materials crosses a clearethical line."

Cultural norms further influence the demandfor IVF services. In conservative communities, childlessness can sometimes begrounds for divorce or polygamy, adding to the emotional distress faced bycouples. "I was under constant pressure from my in-laws," says RashaAbdul, a 35-year-old woman from Mosul who underwent IVF in 2023. "Theybelieved that without children, our marriage was incomplete."

Despite these challenges, there are signsof shifting attitudes. Educational campaigns and increased media coverage havefostered more open discussions about infertility and reproductive technologies.The Iraqi Fertility Association reported a 20% rise in IVF consultationsbetween 2020 and 2023, suggesting that awareness efforts are gradually reducingstigma.

IV. Challenges and Obstacles

* Medical and Technical Barriers

Iraq's fertility sector faces significantmedical and technical challenges that hinder the success rates of IVFtreatments. Many clinics operate with outdated equipment and insufficienttechnical expertise, preventing them from meeting international standards. A2021 Ministry of Health report revealed that 45% of IVF centers in Iraq lackedmodern cryopreservation tools, which are essential for preserving embryos forfuture use. Without these tools, embryo viability is compromised, reducing thechances of a successful pregnancy.

Dr. Hanan Al-Jubouri, a reproductiveendocrinologist at Baghdad Fertility Centre, explains, "The absence of advancedequipment, such as AI-driven embryo grading systems, significantly affectssuccess rates. Many clinics still use manual grading methods, which relyheavily on subjective human judgment. In contrast, clinics in Europe and NorthAmerica utilize artificial intelligence to identify the most viable embryoswith greater precision."

Laboratory conditions present anothercritical challenge. A 2022 review conducted by the Iraqi Society forReproductive Medicine assessed 25 fertility centers and found that 30%struggled to maintain optimal incubation temperatures, which are crucial forembryo development. These inconsistencies lead to higher failure rates anddiminished patient confidence in domestic clinics. For instance, incubatorsmust maintain a temperature of 37°C with minimal fluctuations, yet severalclinics reported temperature deviations of up to 2°C, directly impacting embryoviability.

Additionally, the shortage of specializedembryologists further exacerbates these issues. According to a 2023 workforcesurvey, Iraq has only one embryologist per 500,000 residents, compared to oneper 150,000 in neighboring Jordan. Many professionals seek employment abroaddue to better compensation and access to modern equipment, leaving localcenters understaffed.

* Lack of Follow-Up Care

Post-procedure care is a critical componentof IVF success, yet it remains insufficient in many Iraqi clinics. Patientsoften report receiving minimal guidance after embryo transfer, a phase wherelifestyle choices and medical protocols can significantly influence outcomes.

Ali Al-Sarai, a Baghdad resident whounderwent IVF for gender selection, shares his experience, "After theembryo transfer, we were sent home without clear instructions on what to donext. We didn't know if my wife needed bed rest, dietary changes, ormedication. When the procedure failed, we had no information to understand why,and the clinic refused to provide follow-up support."

The World Health Organization (WHO)emphasizes the importance of structured follow-up care, estimating thatcomprehensive post-transfer protocols can improve pregnancy rates by up to 20%.Best practices include scheduled check-ups, hormonal monitoring, andpersonalized lifestyle recommendations. However, a 2022 survey of 40 IVFcenters across Iraq indicated that only 35% offered routine post-transferconsultations.

The lack of follow-up care not only affectssuccess rates but also leaves patients feeling abandoned and confused. Legalprotection for patients seeking accountability is limited. The Iraqi MedicalAssociation received 120 formal complaints related to IVF treatments in 2023,with many concerning insufficient post-procedure guidance.

* Legal and Regulatory Restrictions

Iraq's legal and regulatory frameworksurrounding IVF treatments presents significant challenges for both clinics andpatients. Current laws prohibit the use of donor eggs, sperm, and surrogacy,limiting options for individuals with fertility issues. As a result, manycouples seek treatment abroad, particularly in Turkiye and Iran, where thesepractices are legal and widely available.

Aslan Elhami, an advisor at an infertilitycenter in Tehran, observes, "We see hundreds of Iraqi couples every year,primarily seeking egg donation or surrogacy. IVF treatments in Iran costbetween $2,500 and $6,000, depending on the clinic and services required.Approximately 70% of our Iraqi patients request donor eggs due to Iraq's legalrestrictions."

The absence of robust regulatory oversightfurther complicates the situation. A 2023 parliamentary committee reportdisclosed that 40% of Iraq's fertility centers were operating without properlicenses. This lack of regulation results in inconsistent service quality,unstandardized treatment protocols, and, in some cases, fraudulent practices.For example, investigators discovered clinics advertising high success rateswithout transparent data to support their claims, misleading hopeful couples.

* Economic Disparities

The financial burden of IVF treatments inIraq presents one of the most significant obstacles for couples seekingfertility assistance. Costs typically range from $3,000 to $6,000 per cycle,depending on the clinic, procedure complexity, and additional services likepreimplantation genetic testing. For many Iraqi families, this expense isprohibitively high, often exceeding their annual household income.

According to the World Bank, Iraq's povertyrate stood at 25% in 2023, with some provinces, such as Diyala, exceeding 30%.In these areas, access to fertility treatments is almost non-existent due tofinancial limitations. The average monthly salary in Iraq hovers around $500,translating to $6,000 annually, barely enough to cover a single IVF cycle. Inmore rural, agriculture-dependent regions, the income gap becomes even morepronounced, leaving IVF entirely out of reach for most residents.

The lack of insurance coverage forreproductive health services further exacerbates these economic disparities.Unlike some neighboring countries, such as Turkiye, where public health insurancepartially covers fertility treatments for married couples, Iraq offers nofinancial assistance. As a result, many couples resort to borrowing money,often at high interest rates, or selling assets to finance their procedures.

A 2022 study conducted by the IraqiFertility Association revealed that 64% of couples pursuing IVF had taken outloans or borrowed from family members to cover expenses. Dr. Rasha Al-Khafaji,a gynecologist in Basra, confirms this trend, "Many of my patients tell methey have to choose between undergoing IVF or maintaining their financialstability. I've seen families sell cars, land, and even jewelry, only to facethe emotional toll of an unsuccessful cycle."

V. Future Prospects and Recommendations

To improve IVF services in Iraq, severalkey strategies should be implemented to address medical, social, and economicchallenges. Investing in modern medical infrastructure is essential,particularly in upgrading equipment like advanced imaging devices and embryo-freezingtechnologies, which are critical for increasing success rates. According to theMinistry of Health's 2024 plan, $50 million has been allocated for theseupgrades, with a focus on introducing AI-driven embryo selection techniques toimprove pregnancy outcomes. Collaborations with international fertility centerscould further enhance staff training and procedure efficiency.

Public awareness campaigns are equallyimportant to dispel myths and reduce the stigma surrounding infertility. A 2023initiative in Karbala led to a 15% increase in IVF consultations, demonstratingthe potential impact of educational efforts.

Dr. Zainab Al-Rubaie, a Baghdad-based IVFspecialist, emphasized the need for these campaigns, noting that "manypatients seek treatment abroad unnecessarily, despite Iraq having advancedlaboratories."

Establishing a clear and enforceable legalframework can also foster public trust by ensuring clinics adhere tointernational standards. A 2023 parliamentary report revealed that 40% of Iraq’sfertility centers operated without proper licensing, highlighting the urgentneed for regulatory reforms.

Additionally, the high cost of IVF remainsa significant barrier for many families. Introducing insurance coverage orgovernment subsidies could provide much-needed relief, especially for low- andmiddle-income households. Iraq could take inspiration from Jordan, where asubsidized IVF program in 2022 increased access to treatment by 30%. As Dr.Atheel Al-Ali noted, "IVF success depends not just on medical factors butalso on societal support and financial accessibility."