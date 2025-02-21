Kurdistan’s PM Barzani champions linguistic diversity on Mother Language Day

2025-02-21 11:35:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdistan Region (KRI) PrimeMinister Masrour Barzani reaffirmedhis government’s commitment to preserving linguistic diversity in a statementmarking International Mother Language Day.

Barzani highlighted the significance of the Kurdishlanguage, calling it a cornerstone of national identity. “The Kurdish languageis the official and primary language of the Kurdistan Region and one of Iraq’stwo official languages, as enshrined in the constitution,” he said.

Heunderscored the responsibility of Kurdistan’s institutions in “promoting andstrengthening” the language, urging cultural, scientific, and academic bodiesto ensure its advancement.

Beyond Kurdish, Barzani reiterated his government’s pledgeto “protect and support the languages of all ethnic communities in the Region.”