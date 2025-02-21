Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsPolitical › President Barzani calls for Kurdish language development on Mother Language Day

President Barzani calls for Kurdish language development on Mother Language Day

President Barzani calls for Kurdish language development on Mother Language Day
President Barzani calls for Kurdish language development on Mother Language Day
2025-02-21 12:40:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On International MotherLanguage Day, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani emphasized the needto develop the Kurdish language as it represents the identity of the community.

"On International MotherLanguage Day, I emphasize the importance of developing the beautiful Kurdishlanguage and all the languages of Kurdistan’s communities. Language is thefundamental basis of our national, homeland, and cultural identity. We mustprotect it in every way and give it the necessary importance and value toensure its advancement," Barzani posted on X in Kurdish Kurmanji andSorani dialects.

According to UNESCO, InternationalMother Language Day celebrated on Feb. 21, underscores the role of languages inpromoting inclusion and achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

Continue following on Shafaq News