Swiss child learns to ski in Kurdistan highlands

2019/02/14 | 10:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Hundreds of Kurdish, Iraqi and foreign skiers flocked to Korek Mountain on Sunday to take part in the 3rd Korek Mountain Snow Festival. Swiss national Andreas Kaufmann and his wife Tabea Kaufmann were among the crowd.The Kaufmanns have been living in the Kurdistan Region for 12 years. They brought their teenage son to the snow-capped mountain in Erbil province to teach him how to ski.Tabea who suffers from cerebral parsley, a neurological disorder that affects muscle movement, said her case did not stop her from reaching the peak and the festive atmosphere.She hopes to see more Kurds taking up the challenge.Reporting by Payam Sarbast
