Aleppo governor discusses cooperation mechanisms with Turkey’s deputy interior minister

2025-02-21 21:00:04 - From: SANA

Aleppo, SANA-Aleppo governor Eng. Azzam al-Gharib discussed with an official Turkish delegation headed by Turkey’s Deputy Interior Minister, Munir Karalo?lu, cooperation mechanisms in various fields. The two sides discussed ways of cooperation between Syrian and Turkish institutions to improve the industrial and commercial environment, simplify procedures, and enhance investment. They also discussed mechanisms for organizing …