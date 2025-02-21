Source: Iran threatens airstrikes on Kurdish Region over opposition presence

2025-02-21 21:02:46 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iran has warned Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government(KRG) that it may launch airstrikes against Iranian opposition groups based inthe Kurdish region if the security agreement between Baghdad and Tehran is notfully implemented, sources familiar with the matter told Shafaq News.

According to the sources, Tehran conveyed to Baghdad that its decisionto proceed with military action hinges on the enforcement of the security pactsigned by the two countries. In response, the Iraqi government is exertingdiplomatic and political pressure on Iran to prevent escalation.

“Iranian officials have informed Iraqi security and political figuresthat they are preparing a military strike on opposition groups in the KurdistanRegion unless Baghdad and Erbil adhere to the terms of the agreement,” onesource said.

The sources added that Iran has accused Iranian opposition factions inthe Kurdistan Region of staging a military parade in recent days, viewing it asa provocation. “This development has prompted Iran to move forward withpreparations for a potential attack,” the source said.

To defuse tensions, the Iraqi government has intensified diplomaticefforts to dissuade Iran from carrying out the strikes while also pressuringthe KRG to fully comply with the security agreement, according to the sources.

Iran has long accused Kurdish opposition groups based in northern Iraqof smuggling arms and fighters into Iran to conduct attacks and foment unrest.Some of these groups advocate for the secession of Iran’s northwesternKurdistan province, which borders Iraq.

Iranian opposition parties in the Kurdistan Region are primarily basedin mountainous areas near the border. These include Komala, the KurdistanFreedom Party (PAK), and the Free Life Party of Kurdistan (PJAK), among others.

In 2023, Iraq and Iran signed a security agreement aimed at tighteningborder control and enhancing security cooperation. Under the deal, Iraqcommitted to preventing armed groups from using its territory in the Kurdishregion to launch attacks on Iran. As part of the agreement, Iranian Kurdishopposition parties have been relocated to camps away from the border.

KRG officials have repeatedly assured Tehran that they will not allowthe region to be used as a base to threaten neighboring countries.