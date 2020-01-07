Germany to withdraw some of its troops from Iraq

2020/01/07 | 12:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

Germany said on Tuesday it will withdraw some of its troops stationed in Iraq to neighboring Jordan and Kuwait, as tensions between US and Iran escalate.The US killing of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard commander Qassem Suliemani last Friday has drastically escalated a crisis between Washington and Iran.“Our paramount interest is that Iraq’s stability and unity do not fall prey to the latest escalation.



Our main priority remains our soldiers’ safety,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement.Germany has around 120 soldiers in Iraq that are stationed all over the country.The Iraqi parliament voted on Sunday to expel all foreign troops following the killing of Gen Suliemani in Baghdad.“Following the resolution by the Iraqi parliament, we will speak immediately with the Iraqi Government in order to clarify how it wants to shape future relations,” Mr Maas said.The German minister confirmed that his country is "willing to continue providing support if so wished and if circumstances