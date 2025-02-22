Construction Begins on $69m Shaqlawa-Harir Road

2025-02-22 04:56:20 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has announced that construction has begun on IQD 90-billion [$69-million] Shaqlawa-Harir road. The 10-km development will include two overpasses. Project Details: Overpasses: Shaqlawa Industrial Zone - improved worker access. Mirawa Tunnel - better village connectivity. Regional Impact: Connects Soran District to Erbil Governorate. Strengthens Kurdistan Region-Iran trade […]

