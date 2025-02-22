Progress on Major Baghdad Sewer Projects

2025-02-22 04:56:20 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani chaired a meeting on Monday to oversee the progress of four major sewer projects in Abu Ghraib, Sabaa Al-Bour, Al-Wahda, and Al-Nahrawan, along with the Al-Rashidiya sewer project. The meeting included the Governor of Baghdad, senior officials, project managers, and contractor representatives. Al-Sudani reviewed project completion […]

