Mindware to distribute VMware in Iraq

2025-02-22 04:56:20 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Mindware, a value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, has entered a strategic partnership with VMware, a Broadcom company, to enhance digital transformation across Lebanon, Iraq, and Jordan. As part of this collaboration, Mindware will become an authorized distributor of VMware's comprehensive portfolio, including cutting-edge solutions in App Platform, Cloud […]

