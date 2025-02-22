Basrah crudes record weekly gains

2025-02-22 08:40:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shfaq News/ Basrah crude—both Heavy and Medium grades—posted gains over the past week, closing higher in the latest trading session on Friday.

Basrah Heavy crude rose by $0.30 to $76.21 per barrel, recording a weekly gain of $1.68, or 2.25%. Similarly, Basrah Medium crude increased by $0.30, reaching $79.26 per barrel, with a weekly gain of $1.68, equivalent to 2.17%.

Brent crude recorded a 0.4% weekly increase, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) posted gains of approximately 0.5%.