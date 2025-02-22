Tracking down ISIS in Iraq: From rugged terrain to DNA identification

2025-02-22 11:00:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Sinceearly 2025, Iraqi security forces have intensified operations against ISISremnants, successfully eliminating prominent leaders and dismantling activecells. Utilizing advanced intelligence and forensic techniques, including DNAanalysis, authorities are unmasking militants and securing volatile areas withsupport from the US-led Global Coalition.

ISIS Exploiting Iraq’sRugged Terrain

ISIS controlled vastareas of Iraq in 2014 before being territorially defeated in 2017 by the IraqiArmy, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), and the Peshmerga, with supportfrom the US-led Coalition. However, scattered ISIS cells remain active inregions such as Wadi Daquq, Zarka, and Zghaitun in Kirkuk, as well as theborderlands between Saladin and Diyala. These militants exploit difficultlandscapes, particularly Wadi Al-Shay, where valleys, mountain ranges, caves,and water bodies make military access challenging.

To the northwest, theMama Mountain range stretches across the Al-Dibis district (70 km northwest ofKirkuk), reaching the Altun Kupri subdistrict, which connects to Erbil andNineveh. These harsh terrains provide cover for ISIS operatives to regroup andlaunch attacks against security forces and civilians.

Closing Security Gaps,Targeting ISIS Leadership

The Joint OperationsCommand (JOC) remains focused on eradicating ISIS presence in these vulnerableareas. According to security expert Ali Al-Bayati, efforts are intensifying inhotspots such as Wadi al-Shay, Zarka, Zghaitun, and the Al-Fatha region ofSaladin, where militants continue to seek refuge.

"Full securitycontrol over these areas will eliminate any remaining ISIS activity,"Al-Bayati told Shafaq News, noting that ISIS still relies on small hideouts tostage attacks.

Al-Bayati pointed outthat strengthening intelligence coordination and surveillance has been key tocountering these threats.

Since early 2025,Iraqi airstrikes have killed at least 52 ISIS fighters, including high-rankingleaders. "This has significantly bolstered security along the borders ofKirkuk, Saladin, Diyala, and Nineveh," an Iraqi Army officer confirmed toShafaq News.

"The terroristgroup has lost most of its leadership, and those remaining are merely scatteredcells hiding in the Hamrin Mountains, valleys, and caves between Kirkuk, TuzKhurmatu, and Al-Dibis,” the officer added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Global CoalitionSupport: Drones and DNA

ISIS operatives userugged terrain to evade detection, making it difficult for conventional groundforces to track them. Retired Brig. Gen. Mahmoud Al-Jubouri explained that“airstrikes in these areas are complicated due to hard-to-reach locations,whether by vehicle or on foot.”

To counter this, Iraqiforces rely on precise intelligence from the US-led Coalition, particularlyfrom American and French forces, for tracking terrorist movements. Coalitiondrones, according to Al-Jubouri, provide "highly precise aerialintelligence," allowing Iraqi forces to strike deep into ISIS strongholds.

A critical factor inthese successful operations is Iraq’s "comprehensive database" ofISIS operatives. Analysts estimate that 90% of eliminated targets werepreviously detained militants, whose biometric data—fingerprints and DNA—wererecorded in US-controlled prisons during the occupation.

In the aftermath ofstrikes, forensic experts rely on genetic fingerprinting to confirm theidentities of dead militants. According to genetics expert Abbas Ahmed, DNAanalysis is one of the most precise methods of identification, particularlywhen dealing with decomposed or heavily damaged bodies.

"One of the mosteffective methods for DNA extraction is from bone tissue, especially the femur,and teeth, as these preserve genetic material for extended periods," Ahmedexplained to Shafaq News. If soft tissues are available, they are also viablefor testing, while hair follicles provide a secondary source of geneticmaterial.

When nuclear DNA istoo degraded to analyze, forensic teams turn to mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA)analysis, which allows identification by comparing genetic material withmaternal relatives. “This has become an essential tool in forensicinvestigations of ISIS fatalities," Ahmed stated.