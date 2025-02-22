Yazidi MP challenges Iraq’s Amnesty Law, citing ISIS atrocities

2025-02-22 12:50:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Yazidi lawmaker Mahma Khalil announced on Saturday his planto challenge Iraq’s newly passed General Amnesty Law before the Federal SupremeCourt, rejecting any pardons for individuals involved in crimes against Yazidisand other Iraqis.

"We categorically refuse to grant amnesty to those whose hands arestained with the blood of Yazidis and all Iraqis who fell victim to ISIS,"Khalil said during a press conference in Duhok, vowing to submit his legalchallenge within the next two days.

"Some officials were partners in the atrocities we endured,"he said, condemning the return of ISIS families to the Al-Jadaa camp in Ninevehwhile "our displaced Yazidi people remain in camps."

Khalil also accused Iraq’s Ministry of Migration and Displacement ofbeing complicit in what he described as an "ongoing genocide," urgingauthorities to keep Sinjar’s plight free from political disputes. "TheYazidi tragedy should not be exploited for political gains," he stressed.

Calling the suffering of Yazidis a "global humanitarianissue," Khalil criticized local authorities in Nineveh for failing toaddress the genocide with the seriousness it deserves.