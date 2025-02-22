KRG formation talks: KDP, PUK seek common ground

2025-02-22 12:50:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and thePatriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) will meet in Al-Sulaymaniyah to discussforming Kurdistan’s tenth government cabinet (KRG).

According to political sources, the session will focus on reviewing agovernment program drafted by the technical teams from both parties—a roadmapfor the new government's work plan that is set to be the central topic ofdiscussion.

The PUK delegation will be led by Qubad Talabani, while Hoshyar Zebariwill head the KDP. Although both parties agree on the urgent need to advancethe formation of the new government, differences remain regarding themechanisms for its establishment and management, particularly concerning thedistribution of ministerial portfolios.

This meeting is part of a series of meetings since October 2024 when theKurdish elections were held.

On Feb.10, Mahmoud Mohammed, the KDP spokesperson stated thatnegotiations have now entered the phase of formulating a shared vision for thegovernment. While only a few points remain unresolved, further discussions areexpected in the coming days to settle these issues.