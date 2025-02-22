Gold prices fall in Baghdad, hold steady in Erbil

Iraq News Now

2025-02-22 13:10:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Saturday, gold prices fell in Baghdad while holding steady in Erbil markets.

A survey byShafaq News Agency showed that gold prices on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recordeda selling price of 618,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buyingprice of 614,000 IQD.

The sellingprice for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 588,000 IQD, with a buying price of 584,000IQD.

The sellingprice per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold in jewelry stores ranged between 620,000and 630,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 590,000 and 600,000 IQD.

In Erbil,24-carat gold was sold at 715,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 625,000IQD, and 18-carat gold at 535,000 IQD.

