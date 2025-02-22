President Barzani, Iraq’s PM hold “productive” talks in Baghdad

2025-02-22 13:45:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan RegionPresident Nechirvan Barzani met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed ShiaAl-Sudani in Baghdad on Saturday.

On X, Barzani noted that themeeting covered “recent developments in the country, stability of the widerregion, and other pressing issues,” describing it as “productive.”

It’s always a pleasure to meet my friend, Prime Minister @mohamedshia. We had a productive discussion this morning in Baghdad on recent developments in the country, stability of the wider region, and other pressing issues. pic.twitter.com/jAOfCznoP9 — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) February 22, 2025

Earlier, the Kurdish Presidentarrived in the capital for an official visit and participated in the 7thInternational Baghdad Dialogue Conference, attended by Al-Sudani and othersenior officials.