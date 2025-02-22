KRG moves to stabilize finances, eyes new government

2025-02-22 14:40:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdish Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani,highlighted efforts to stabilize the Kurdisdan Region, citing payroll reforms,financial coordination with Baghdad, and plans for an inclusive government.

In a seminar in Al-Sulaymaniyah attended by Shafaq News,Talabani revealed, “The KRG has reorganized its payroll using a modernmechanism, ensuring full compliance with biometric procedures before submittingthe revised list to Baghdad,” noting that previous challenges stemmed fromadministrative structures differing from those in Baghdad, but reforms had beenimplemented to align with federal standards.

Salary and financial challenges extend beyond theBaghdad-Erbil relationship, affecting everyone in the Kurdistan Region,Talabani pointed out, adding, “We expect strong political and technical will toresolve these matters, and the region has provided all necessary facilitationsto meet Baghdad’s requirements.”

On oil exports, Talabani stated that the government hadfound solutions to the crisis and adjusted export mechanisms to ensurefinancial stability, pointing out that ongoing coordination with Baghdad hadresolved past challenges, securing January salaries and finalizing this year’sbudget allocations to ensure timely payments.

He further emphasized that resolving salary and budgetissues was only part of a broader effort to stabilize the region’s financialand administrative situation.

At a press conference following the seminar, Talabaniannounced an upcoming meeting between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) andthe Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) to discuss forming a new regionalgovernment, expressing optimism that the talks would yield positive resultsleading to a government that represents all communities in the KurdistanRegion.

The discussions will center on enhancing cooperation betweenthe two parties and ensuring broad representation across all regions in the newadministration, he clarified.