Erbil talks: Joint committee to oversee displacement camps closure

2025-02-22 17:05:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi NationalSecurity Advisor Qasim Al-Araji met with Kurdish Minister of Interior RebarAhmed Khalid in Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil on Saturday.

The high-level meeting wasattended by the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq, security officials fromthe Kurdistan Region, and the presidents of the Courts of Appeal in Erbil,Nineveh, and Kirkuk.

According to a statement fromAl-Araji’s office, the talks focused on conditions in the Hassan Sham andDebaga camps and coordination mechanisms for resolving their issues, with arecommendation to form a joint committee to oversee the matter and presentfindings to the Supreme Judicial Council in Baghdad.

In 2024, the Iraqi governmenthad set July 30 as a deadline to close displacement camps, offering a financialincentive of 4 million dinars (around $3,000) per family to encourage returns.

Despite Baghdad’s directive,the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has resisted forced closures, citingresidents' right to choose whether to stay or return. Duhok, in particular,remains a focal point of this policy, hosting 15 camps that shelter over 3,300displaced individuals, primarily from Sinjar, who fled during the ISIS invasionin 2014.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Watchhas warned that closing displacement camps in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq(KRI) could jeopardize the rights of many camp residents, particularly those fromthe northern Sinjar district.