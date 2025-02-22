Kurdish Leader, Iraqi Security Chief discuss Tehran-Baghdad pact amid Iran’s warnings

2025-02-22 19:35:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met with Iraq'sNational Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji, in the Salahaddin resort.

According to Barzani’s media office, both sides reviewed Iraq’s securitysituation and regional developments focusing on relations with Iran.

The two sides assessed the security agreement between Iraq and Iran andits implications, and the Iranian threats of military action in northern Iraq.

Earlier, sources familiar with the matter told Shafaq News that Iran warnedIraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) that it may launch airstrikesagainst Iranian opposition groups based in the Kurdish region if the securityagreement between Baghdad and Tehran is not fully implemented.