‘’Mystery’’ drone crashes in Kurdistan’s Duhok

2025-02-22 19:35:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, an unidentified drone crashed intoa residential home in north of Duhok, Kurdistan Region.

"The drone fell on a civilian home, resulting inmaterial damage but no injuries or fatalities," a security sourceconfirmed to Shafaq News.

The incident is the first of its kind in Deraluk, thoughsimilar drone crashes have been reported in other parts of the al-Amadiyadistrict, where civilian homes have also been affected.

The Region has been the site of ongoing clashes between theKurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Turkish military. In April 2021, Turkiyelaunched Operation Claw-Lock, targeting PKK strongholds in Iraqi Kurdistan,particularly in Gara, Hakurk, and Metina.

Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union classifythe PKK as a terrorist organization.