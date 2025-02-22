Oil Ministry confirms: Kurdistan exports back on track

2025-02-22 19:35:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Oil Ministry announced on Saturday theresumption of oil exports from the Kurdistan region.

In an official statement, the Ministry said it had completedthe necessary procedures to restart shipments through Turkiye’s Ceyhan port. Italso confirmed that exports will resume in accordance with federal budgetregulations and Iraq’s OPEC production quota.

“We have completed the necessary procedures to restartexports from the Kurdistan region through Ceyhan in accordance with the agreedframework,” the statement read.

The Ministry urged Kurdistan’s authorities to transfer crudeoil from operating fields to the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO),facilitating its exports via the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline. “We call on theRegional authorities to deliver the produced quantities in line with signedcontracts to ensure smooth operations,” it added.

Notably, on Friday, Reuters reported that President DonaldTrump’s administration had stepped up its pressure on Baghdad to fast-track theresumption of Kurdistan’s oil exports, warning of potential economic sanctions.However, Farhad Alaaldin, foreign affairs adviser to the Iraqi prime minister,dismissed these claims, stating that recent discussions with the USadministration did not involve any threats or pressure on Baghdad.