"Positive" Step: Kurdish parties advance talks on government formation

Shafaq News/ The KurdistanDemocratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) held a new roundof negotiations on Saturday in Al-Sulaymaniyah, discussing efforts to form thenext Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

In a joint statement, the parties said the meeting focused on reviewinga report from a joint political committee, which assessed key issues, outlinedproposed measures, and detailed steps for establishing the KRG’s tenth cabinetand other regional institutions.

"Delegates from both sides exchanged views on the report’s findingsand discussed mechanisms to coordinate and resolve outstanding issues. Theyagreed to continue talks to deepen mutual understanding and develop a sharedpolitical program that serves the interests of the Kurdistan Region'speople," the statement said.

Saturday’s meeting was part of ongoing negotiations following theKurdistan parliamentary elections in October 2024. The two parties hadpreviously reached a preliminary agreement on governance mechanisms and the newgovernment's structure. A senior PUK leader said the deal was based on a sharedvision aimed at overcoming past disputes, particularly on power-sharing,transparency, and political consensus.

The negotiations come as public pressure escalates to address keychallenges, including a salary crisis and ongoing disputes with Baghdad overfinancial entitlements.