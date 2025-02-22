Turkiye “neutralizes” 5 PKK militants in northern Kurdistan

2025-02-22 22:56:17 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense announced that it “neutralized” five PKK militants in northern Iraqi Kurdistan.

An airstrike targeted the group’s positions in the Gara area of Duhok province. Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to describe individuals who have been killed, captured, or surrendered.

Kahraman Türk Silahl? Kuvvetlerimiz, Irak’?n kuzeyindeki terör inlerini yerle bir etmeye devam ediyor.Irak'?n kuzeyindeki Gara bölgesinde tespit edilen 5 PKK’l? terörist hava harekât?yla etkisiz hâle getirildi.Terör hedeflerini etkili ?ekilde vurmaya devam edece?iz.… pic.twitter.com/IvbPlD1LCn — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanl??? (@tcsavunma) February 22, 2025

This operation follows a similar action on Friday, when Turkish forces neutralized nine PKK militants in the Operation Claw-Lock region. Launched in April 2022, Operation Claw-Lock (Pençe-K?l?t) targets PKK strongholds in northern Kurdistan, including the Metina (Matin Mountain), Gara, and Hakurk regions—areas from which the group has launched attacks into Turkiye.

Turkish sources claim that the PKK has been responsible for approximately 40,000 deaths—of both civilians and military personnel—since the group began its operations in the 1980s. The PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union.