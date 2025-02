2025-02-23 01:00:05 - From: SANA

Doha, SANA-The first group of the Syrian Civil Defense Foundation (White Helmets) team arrived in the Qatari capital, Doha, Saturday, to participate in a special training program supervised by the Qatari International Search and Rescue Group of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) . The training program will be held from February 23 to March 20, …