Baghdad Confirms Resumption of Kurdistan Oil Exports

2025-02-23 05:45:43 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Federal Ministry of Oil has confirmed the completion of procedures for resuming the export of oil produced in the Kurdistan Region through Ceyhan Port (pictured), in accordance with the mechanisms outlined in the Budget Law and its amendments and within Iraq's OPEC production quota. In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry […]

