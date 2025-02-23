Iraq Approves Qayara Power Plant Conversion Contract

2025-02-23 05:45:43 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Council of Ministers has approved the conversion of the Qayyarah [Qayara] Gas Power Plant from simple-cycle to combined-cycle operation. According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the State Company for Northern Electricity Production has been authorised to award the contract to 'ARGAN INT', following the completion of procedural requirements. […]

