2025-02-23 11:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- The Syrian Civil Defense announced Sunday that Damascus-Homs International Highway is passable with extreme difficulty this morning in Hasiya area in Homs southern countryside, due to snow and ice. “We warn of possible road skidding accidents, and urge drivers to reduce speed, ensure vehicle readiness, maintain a safe distance, and postpone travel until …