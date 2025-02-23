Kurdistan’s APIKUR ready to resume oil exports

2025-02-23 11:55:41 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan(APIKUR) reaffirmed on Sunday its readiness to restart crude exports throughthe Iraq-Turkiye pipeline, provided that agreements between Baghdad and Erbiluphold existing contractual and economic terms for oil companies operating inthe Kurdistan Region.

The exports have been halted since March 2023 after the InternationalCourt of Arbitration ruled in favor of Iraq in a dispute over the Kurdishregional government's independent oil sales.

"We seek written sales and lifting agreements, with the Governmentof Iraq and Kurdistan Regional Government, that provide payment transparencyand surety without political interference," APIKUR said in a statement onX.

The association also aligned with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaal-Sudani, who, during a meeting in Baghdad on Saturday with Kurdistan RegionPresident Nechirvan Barzani, stressed the urgency of resuming oil productionand restoring exports through Turkiye’s Ceyhan port.

Iraq’s Oil Ministry said on Saturday it had completed procedures torestart Kurdistan’s oil exports via the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline, in accordancewith the Budget Law and Iraq’s OPEC quota. The ministry urged Kurdishauthorities to deliver crude from operational fields to SOMO, the state oilmarketer, under existing contracts.

Baghdad and Erbil have long been at odds over oil revenue sharing. In2014, the Kurdistan Region began independently exporting oil via a pipeline toCeyhan, a move Baghdad denounced as "smuggling" and"robbery."

The Iraqi government later filed a case against Turkiye at theInternational Court of Arbitration, accusing it of violating a 1973 pipelineagreement by facilitating Kurdish oil exports. While Baghdad insists allexports must go through the state-owned oil company, Kurdish authorities arguethat independent sales were necessary to compensate for delayed budget paymentsfrom the federal government.

Iraq suspended oil flows through the pipeline in March 2023 followingthe arbitration court’s ruling in its favor.