EIA: Iraq’s oil exports to US surge after weeks of decline

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s crude oil exports tothe United States surged last week, rebounding after two consecutive weeks ofdecline, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA’s latest data showed that UScrude imports from eight major suppliers averaged 5.275 million barrels per day(bpd), down 231,000 bpd from the previous week’s 5.506 million bpd.

Iraq’s crude exports rose significantlyto 257,000 bpd, up by 211,000 bpd from the prior week’s 46,000 bpd, the agencynoted.

Canada remained the top crude supplier tothe US at 3.653 million bpd, followed by Mexico with 553,000 bpd, Saudi Arabiawith 277,000 bpd, and Venezuela with 198,000 bpd.

US imports from Brazil averaged 155,000bpd, Nigeria 139,000 bpd, and Ecuador 43,000 bpd.