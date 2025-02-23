Salary protests: Kurdish teachers block oil tankers in Al-Sulaymaniyah

2025-02-23 13:20:42 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, teachersand government employees blocked roads in Arbat, Al-Sulaymaniyah Province,preventing oil tankers from reaching border crossings in a protest over unpaidsalaries.

“The demonstration aimed to highlight thatthe Kurdistan Region’s natural resources should benefit the people rather thanserving the ruling authorities,” protester and teacher Ata Mohammed told ShafaqNews, calling for oil revenues to be used to improve living conditions andensure salary payments.

Another protester, Adel Hassan, toldShafaq News that “the blockade follows a 15-day strike and could extend into anopen-ended sit-in if demands remain unmet.”

Al-Sulaymaniyah, like other areas in the IraqiKurdistan, is grappling with a deepening financial crisis due to chronic salarydelays. Despite an Erbil-Baghdad agreement on oil exports and Kurdistan’s sharein Iraq’s recently approved budget, implementation remains stalled, prolongingthe crisis.