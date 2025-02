2025-02-23 14:00:04 - From: SANA

Quneitra, SANA- The Preparatory Committee for the Syrian National Dialogue Conference held Saturday a dialogue session as part of the national dialogue process with the citizens in Quneitra Province, at the Cultural Center in al-Salam City. Participants in the dialogue focused on the unity of Syrian territory, confronting the Israeli incursion into a number of …