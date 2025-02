2025-02-23 14:00:04 - From: SANA

Daraa, Syria (SANA)- A mural being executed by artists from Daraa as part of the “You Are with Us” campaign encapsulates dozens of faces symbolizing all segments of society who were subjected to enforced disappearance or detention under the previous regime. The campaign, launched by the “We Can” volunteer team in collaboration with the “Justice …