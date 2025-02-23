Iraq, KRG move closer to resuming Kurdish oil exports

2025-02-23 14:40:41 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the negotiating delegation of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced the formation of a joint technical team with the Iraqi Ministry of Oil to inspect the readiness of the oil pipeline, paving the way for the resumption of the region’s exports via Turkiye’s Ceyhan Port.

The delegation stated that the agreement was reached following extensive consultations between the Iraqi Ministry of Oil and the Regional Ministry of Natural Resources, confirming that exports will resume based on available quantities.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Oil announced the completion of the procedures required to resume oil exports from the Region, urging KRG to transfer the produced quantities to the National Oil Marketing Company (SOMO).

In response, the negotiating delegation reiterated its commitment to implementing the first amendment of the Federal General Budget Law, emphasizing that the resumption of exports hinges on reaching an agreement regarding the quantities allocated for domestic consumption in line with the Region’s needs, as well as establishing a clear mechanism for disbursing payments to the production and transportation companies—matters that require the approval of both the Federal Cabinet and the Ministry of Finance.

The Kurdistan Oil Industry Association, APIKUR, confirmed its readiness to resume exports once an agreement is reached that preserves the contractual conditions for the oil companies operating in the Region.