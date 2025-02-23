Mosul's Ubayd Agha Al-Jalili Bathhouse: A heritage gem left to decay

2025-02-23 15:35:39 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Ubayd Agha Bathhouse, one of Mosul’s oldest public baths,was built in 1745 by Abdul Qadir Agha al-Jalili. Originally reserved for theal-Jalili family, it later opened to both men and women. The bathhouse, locatedin the Shahr Souq district on the western side of Mosul’s Old City, featured amain entrance for men, while women accessed it via a rear passage leading tothe qanat archway.

Historian Azhar al-Obaidi, in his book on the Ubayd Agha al-Jalilifamily, traces the lineage back to the Arab Taghlib tribe. Ubayd Agha, afterwhom the bathhouse was named, served as commander of the Ottoman Janissary armyduring the Jalili family's rule over Mosul, which lasted from 1724 to 1834.Ownership of the bathhouse later passed to Haji Hamid al-Humaimi, and it becamea popular destination for residents of nearby districts seeking a warm andrelaxing environment.

However, the structure suffered severe damage during the Islamic State'soccupation of Mosul. Restoration efforts have been hindered by the bathhouse’sprivate ownership, preventing governmental and international bodies fromrehabilitating it.

Spanning an area of 1,800 square meters, the bathhouse was onceconnected to Jalili family homes via an underground tunnel. Its restoration hasalso been complicated by its reliance on traditional water heating methods,making maintenance difficult.

Ayoub Thanon, founder of the Mosul Heritage House, described thebathhouse as “one of Mosul’s significant heritage landmarks.”

“Due to its private ownership, governmental and international bodies areunable to restore it,” Thanon told Shafaq News. “It is deeply unfortunate thatthis historic bathhouse has remained in ruins for years.”

Abdul Hussein Mulla, a heritage activist, criticized the lack ofgovernment and institutional support for Mosul’s historic landmarks.

“Mosul is an ancient city shaped by numerous civilizations, leavingbehind a wealth of historic sites,” Mulla told Shafaq News. “Unfortunately, thecity’s heritage has not received sufficient attention from the Ministry ofCulture or the Antiquities Inspectorate, despite its historical and cultural significance.”

Experts stress that preserving historical landmarks is crucial worldwideand argue that heritage conservation does not conflict with urban development,provided that historical sites are considered in reconstruction plans.

Among Mosul’s other historic bathhouses is the Ottoman-era Qala'aBathhouse, which has been selected for restoration. In July 2024, the NinevehAntiquities Inspectorate and UNESCO announced plans to restore Qala'a Bathhouseas part of the third phase of the “Reviving Mosul’s Spirit” project. The sitewill be converted into a heritage restaurant to attract tourists.

Nineveh Antiquities Inspectorate Director Rowayd Mowaffaq attributedMosul’s abundance of bathhouses to the absence of private bathrooms in olderhomes, making public bathhouses essential for daily hygiene and socialinteraction.

“The restoration of Qala'a Bathhouse will maintain its traditionalaesthetic while repurposing it into a restaurant, in accordance with thebathhouse’s original architectural style,” Mowaffaq told Shafaq News.“Reconstruction work will begin in the coming days following the completion ofdebris removal and site clearance.”

As for Ubayd Agha Bathhouse, Mowaffaq noted that its private ownershipprevents any official restoration without agreements between stakeholders.