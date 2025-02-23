2025-02-23 15:55:41 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Turkiye has "neutralized" eight PKK militants across Iraqi Kurdistan and northern Syria, according to the Turkish Ministry of National Defence.

On Sunday, the ministry announced that two PKK militants were neutralized in the Claw-Lock operation region in Iraqi Kurdistan, while six others were targeted in northern Syria.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralized” to refer to individuals who have been killed, captured, or surrendered.

Terörist neredeyse hedefimiz oras?!Kahraman Türk Silahl? Kuvvetlerimiz, Irak’?n kuzeyindeki Pençe-Kilit Operasyonu bölgesinde tespit etti?i 2 PKK’l? terörist ile Suriye'nin kuzeyinde belirledi?i 6 PKK/YPG'li teröristi etkisiz hâle getirdi. Terörü kayna??nda yok etmek için… pic.twitter.com/ZzCCdI9oVt — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanl??? (@tcsavunma) February 23, 2025

Earlier on Sunday, a security source informed Shafaq News that PKK-affiliated sites in the Matin Mountains of Duhok province of Iraqi Kurdistan were heavily shelled by Turkish forces.

A day before, the Turkish ministry announced the neutralization of five PKK militants in the Gara area of Duhok.