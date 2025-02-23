Farewell meeting: President Barzani, UK Ambassador discuss regional ties

2025-02-23 15:55:41 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met on Sunday withUK Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hitchen, marking the conclusion of his diplomaticmission.

According to the Presidency media office, President Barzani expressedappreciation for Hitchen’s efforts in strengthening ties between the UK, Iraq,and the Kurdistan Region.

“The President commended the ambassador’s role in fostering cooperationacross various sectors and wished him success in his future assignments,” thestatement read.

For his part, Hitchen thanked the Kurdistan Regional Government and itspeople for their support and cooperation. “The UK remains committed tosupporting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in all fields,” he said.