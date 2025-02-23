Baghdad International Dialogue: PUK’s head predicts salary struggle

2025-02-23 15:55:41 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s governmentmay soon struggle with salary payments, mirroring the financial crisis in theKurdistan Region, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan’s (PUK) head Bafel Talabaniwarned on Sunday.

Speaking at the BaghdadInternational Dialogue, Talabani described the protests in Al-Sulaymaniyah as a“legitimate response to economic hardship.” “People do not want to die ofhunger,” he said, emphasizing the difficulty of suppressing public grievances.

Talabani attributed thedecision to localize salary payments for Kurdistan’s public employees to a lackof trust between the Regional and Federal governments but confirmed ongoingnegotiations. Praising the Kurdish Prime Minister’s efforts to resolve theissue, he stressed the need for “public awareness campaigns,” noting that“banks are prepared to facilitate payments.”

The PUK’s head also cautionedthat Baghdad faces similar financial difficulties, urging economic reforms toprevent further instability.

On political cooperation,Talabani called for greater unity between the PUK and the Kurdistan DemocraticParty (KDP) to strengthen their position in negotiations with Baghdad. “TheKurds must unite to protect the interests of the Region’s citizens,” he stated.

On the security front, thePUK’s head urged action against rogue groups launching drone attacks. “If thesegroups are not integrated into the security forces, they must be dismantled,”he remarked, vowing retaliation if attacks continue.

“For every drone that targetsus, we will respond with two.”

Regarding territorialdisputes, Talabani reaffirmed Kurdistan’s commitment to federalism, calling forthe full implementation of the Iraqi constitution. “The KRG affirms that we arepart of a federal Iraq,” he noted, stressing the need for national unity.

“As Iraqis, we must recognizeour country’s diversity and remain united.”