The symbolic funeral of the two martyred Sayyids Nasrallah and Safi al-Din begins in Baghdad and a number of governorates

The symbolic funeral of the two martyred Sayyids Nasrallah and Safi al-Din begins in Baghdad and a number of governorates

2025-02-23 17:15:37 - From: Iraqi News Agency

The symbolic funeral of the two martyred Sayyids Nasrallah and Safi al-Din begins in Baghdad and a number of governorates