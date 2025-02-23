Health Ministry discusses with (SEMA) Organization ways to support hospitals and improve medical services
2025-02-23 18:00:04 - From: SANA
Damascus, SANA- Acting Minister of Health Dr.Maher al-Sharaa discussed on Sunday with a delegation from Syrian Expatriates Medical Association (SEMA), ways of joint cooperation and support for the health sector in Syria? During a meeting held at the Ministry in Damascus, Dr. Al-Sharaa reviewed the obstacles facing health sector in Syria, pointing out the importance …