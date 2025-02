2025-02-24 00:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus-SANA-President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Mr. Ahmad al-Sharaa, received an official invitation from President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, to participate in the emergency meeting of the Council of the League of Arab States, which will be held on March 4, 2025, in Cairo. MHD Ibrahim