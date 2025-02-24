APIKUR calls for Written Sales and Lifting Agreements

2025-02-24 04:45:43 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) has said its member companies are ready to restart oil exports from Iraqi Kurdistan once agreements are in place. In a statement on X, the association called for written sales and lifting agreements with Baghdad and Erbil ensuring payment transparency and protection from […]

