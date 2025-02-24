Iraqi Ministers attend IBBC's largest Baghdad Conference

2025-02-24 04:45:43 - From: Iraq Business News

From the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC): Iraq's ministers attend IBBC's largest Baghdad conference 2025 The IBBC held its Bagdad conference dedicated to 'Delivering Innovation' at the behest of the Prime Minister Mr Al Sudani. It has been 6 years since IBBC members last held a conference of this magnitude in Iraq with key Government […]

