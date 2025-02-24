2025-02-24 04:45:43 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani chaired a special meeting on Thursday to review and follow up on the implementation of development projects in Al-Kadhimiya. The session assessed completed service projects and ongoing infrastructure developments, including the construction of 38 new school buildings and the rehabilitation of dozens of existing schools. Discussions covered […]

The post PM Chairs Meeting on Development Projects in Kadhimiya first appeared on Iraq Business News.