Iran believed to have deliberately missed U.S. forces in Iraq strikes: sources

2020/01/08 | 20:10 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Sayyad 2 missile fired by the Talash air defense system during drills in Iran, November 5, 2018.Photo: Iranian Army via AP

WASHINGTON,— Iran is believed to have deliberately sought to avoid U.S.



military casualties in missile strikes on bases housing American troops in Iraq launched in retaliation for the U.S.



killing of an Iranian general, according to U.S.



and European government sources familiar with intelligence assessments.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Wednesday the Iranians were thought to have targeted the attacks to miss U.S.



forces to prevent the crisis from escalating out of control while still sending a message of Iranian resolve.



A source in Washington said overnight that early indications were of no U.S.



casualties, while other U.S.



officials declined comment.

Iran launched missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq and Kurdistan Region early on Wednesday, retaliating for the U.S.



drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing last week stoked fears of a new Middle East war.

Iranian state television said Iran had fired 15 missiles at U.S.



targets.



The U.S.



military said at least two Iraqi facilities hosting U.S.-led coalition personnel were targeted at about 1:30 a.m.



Iraq time (2230 GMT on Tuesday).



Iraq said 22 missiles were fired.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said the bases targeted were al-Asad air base and another facility in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan region.

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Interior said Wednesday that the missiles that targeted a base hosting US and coalition troops in Erbil caused “no damage or casualties.”

Iraq’s military said on Wednesday that 22 missiles were launched on the Ain al-Asad air base that houses U.S.-led coalition troops in the western Anbar province and a base in the Iraqi Kurdish capital Erbil, causing no casualties.

U.S.



president Donald Trump said on Wednesday said that there were no casualties.

Iranian officials said Tehran did not want a war and its strikes “concluded” its response to Friday’s killing of Qassem Soleimani.

