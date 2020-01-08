Iraqi Kurdistan leaders call for region to be kept out of rivalries: statement

2020/01/08 | 20:10 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi Kurdistan president Nechirvan Barzani (C), prime minister Masrour Barzani (L) and parliament speaker Rewaz Fayaq Hussein (R) gathers to discuss the escalating situation in Iraq with the leaders of the Kurdistan Region’s political parties Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, January 8, 2020.Photo: K24 TV

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The leaders of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region said on Wednesday that the support of a U.S.-led military coalition in fighting Islamic State militants was vital and urged its member states not to allow the group’s revival.

The regional president Nechirvan Barzani, prime minister Masrour Barzani, and parliament speaker Rewaz Fayaq Hussein met on Wednesday and expressed concern at the escalation after Iran launched missiles on U.S.



forces in an Iraqi air base in western Iraq as well as on the Kurdish region’s capital Erbil.

“In regards to the recent events, and in particular this morning’s, the Kurdistan Region reiterates that military solution will in no way solves the problems,” they said in a statement.

“The Kurdistan Region supports de-escalation of the situation and seeks dialogue and diplomatic solution to the problems.



It also seeks stability and peace and urges all parties to refrain from dragging the Kurdistan Region into the rivalries.”

Qassem Soleimani, the 62-year-old commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed in the U.S.



air strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.



The attack, ordered by President Donald Trump, sent tensions between the United States and Iran soaring, with Iranian officials promising revenge.

Kurdish party officials from KDP and PUK in Iraqi Kurdistan Region last Sunday participated in a memorial to commemorate Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Iraq’s parliament on January 5, backed a recommendation by the prime minister that all foreign troops should be ordered out, responding to the U.S.



killing of a top Iranian military commander and an Iraqi militia leader in Baghdad.

But most Sunni and Kurdish lawmakers boycotted the session, and the 168 lawmakers present were just three more than the quorum.

U.S.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo briefed Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday on Iran’s missile attacks on two Iraqi military bases, including in Erbil, the U.S.



State Department said in a statement.

“The Secretary and Prime Minister Barzani agreed to stay in close touch as the situation develops,” the statement said.

Masrour Barzani, said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday that he had a call with U.S.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo where they discussed the current developments in Iraq.

Barzani also said that he suggested ways of de-escalation and containing the situation.

