Oil prices slip as Kurdistan export resumption looms

2025-02-24 08:45:41 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Oil prices slipped in Asia on Monday, extending losses from last week, on theprospect of a resumption of exports from Kurdistan's oilfields, while investorsawaited clarity on talks to resolve Russia's war on Ukraine.

Brent futureswere down 14 cents, or 0.2%, at $74.29 barrel, as of 0441 GMT, while US WestTexas Intermediate crude futures lost 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $70.18 a barrel.

Both Brentand WTI dropped by more than $2 on Friday, posting weekly declines of 0.4% and0.5%, respectively.

"Thedownward spiral in crude oil prices is driven by pressure from the US presidenton Iraq to resume oil exports from Kurdistan oilfields, which could improvesupply flows in global oil markets after nearly two years of disruption,"said Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of New Delhi-based research firm SS WealthStreet.

Iraq willexport 185,000 barrels per day from Kurdistan's oilfields through theIraq-Turkiye pipeline once oil shipments resume, an Iraqi oil ministry officialsaid on Sunday.

Iraq's oilministry said all procedures had been completed to allow the resumption ofexports through the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline, potentially resolving a dispute thathas disrupted crude flows.

All eyesremain on the progress of talks to end Russia's war on Ukraine, which entersits fourth year on Monday. Officials said on Sunday that European Union leaderswill meet for an extraordinary summit on March 6 to discuss additional supportfor Ukraine and European security guarantees.

This comesafter US President Donald Trump initiated talks with Russia on ending the warbut without inviting Ukraine or the European Union to the table. A seniorRussian diplomat said Russian and US teams plan to meet this week to discussimproving relations.

Sanctions bythe US and EU on Russian oil exports have curbed its shipments and disruptedseaborne oil supply flows. Global energy supplies are expected to increase if apeace deal is reached and sanctions are lifted.

Oil priceswill be influenced by geopolitical developments and US policy announcements inthe short term, Sachdeva said.

In the MiddleEast, a Hamas official said talks with Israel through mediators on furthersteps in a ceasefire agreement are conditional on Palestinian prisoners beingreleased as agreed.

Israel andHamas have frequently accused each other of violations since the ceasefire startedon January 19, but so far it has continued to hold.

(Reuters)